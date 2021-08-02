Summer field guide to Myrtle Beach: Try these hidden gems for outdoor recreation

Summer is almost over in the Grand Strand. But the warm weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, which means there’s still plenty of time to take advantage of all the places and activities that the area has to offer. The Sun News has put together a summer video series that will help you do just that.

Each guide will center around Myrtle Beach may include spots in Horry and Georgetown counties.

First up, is a list of nearby places locals and visitors can visit to get away from the tourist traps and get involved in outdoor recreation. They are all free and open to the public.

THE HULK

A mountain biker rides a section of The Hulk, an Horry County Bike and Run Park near Carolina Forest. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

The Horry County Bike & Run Park, located in Carolina Forest, features a 7-mile trail for beginner and advanced mountain bikers and runners. The trail system sits alongside the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs from Maine to Florida.

There is a parking lot and a small picnic area. This is a popular spot for tourists and locals alike. The park is open from dusk to dawn everyday.

OYSTER LANDING

Oyster Landing, a part of Huntington Beach State Park gives visitors direct access to the Murrells Inlet marsh and is a popular place for fishing, crabbing and viewing wildlife. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Located in Murrells Inlet, Oyster Landing is a good place to spend time on the water. Visitors are likely to see people crabbing, fishing or picking oysters, if they’re not already making waves in a boat, kayak or tube. The boat landing, which is part of Huntington Beach State Park, is found on a dirt road a few miles from the park’s entrance. When coming up on the turn, drivers should slow down because it is easy to miss.

Oyster Landing has a small beach area, where locals and visitors can hang out and observe wildlife as it is home to many animal species.

COX FERRY LAKE

Cox Ferry Lake Recreational area is part of the Waccamaw River National Wildlife Refuge near Conway. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

The recreational area, which is located in Conway’s Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, features natural trails, boardwalks and a picnic area. The 325-acre property provides hikers, walkers and mountain bikers with a 3-mile trail.

It also features a picnic area, scenic observation and visitor center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

VEREEN MEMORIAL GARDENS

Visitors walk on boardwalks over the marsh and shells hang from trees at Vereen Memorial Gardens. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

Tucked beside the state border, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, the park in Little River offers natural trails for hiking, biking and walking.

There are wooden boardwalks that cross over wetlands that allow for views of the scenery and wildlife. Visitors can also see decorated oyster shells hanging from the trees and are encouraged to hang their own shells and make a wish.

INGRAM DUNES NATURAL AREA

Ingram Dunes in North Myrtle Beach was preserved as a park in October 2019. This 7.24 acres of maritime forests features trees, high dunes, and walking trails in the heart of a residential area in North Myrtle Beach. JASON LEE JASON LEE

The coastal maritime forest is nestled in the heart of North Myrtle Beach as part of the Ocean Drive community. There, visitors can climb the high sand dunes and relax under the ancient oak trees.

They can also learn about the different plant species that live there through the many plaques located along the natural trail.

The city unveiled the dunes in October 2019 after a near three-year battle to preserve the area was threatened with redevelopment. In 2016, the property owners and developers DDC Engineers proposed construction of 31 single-family homes. This would have led to to demolishing or replanting of some large oaks, which the forest is known for.

When community activists Damien Triouleyre and Jane Vernon heard of this, they planned demonstrations and created a website and GoFundMe page, which helped them raise over $100,000. That, a $1.4 million contribution from the family of Charles Ingram and a grant of $500,000 from the S.C. Conservation Bank resulted in purchasing 7.24 acres of the 9.35 acre land. North Myrtle Beach also contributed $500,000 to the purchase.

Initially, the city attempted to get funding to buy the entire site, but was unsuccessful. Property owners and the city continued discussions, and the owners offered the 7.24 acres, which included the dunes.