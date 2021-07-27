Coroner identifies man hit by car, killed on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash, according to the coroner’s office. istockphoto

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified Casey Gates, 34, as the man who was hit by a car and killed early Monday morning.

Gates died of injuries he sustained after being hit by a car in Carolina Forest about 1:32 a.m.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 501 near the intersection with Dick Scobee Drive, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2011 Ford SUV was headed north on Highway 501 when it hit Gates, who was in the roadway, Pye said.

Gates was homeless, said Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.