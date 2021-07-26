Local

Woman’s body found in Intracoastal Waterway near North Myrtle Beach, coroner says

Coroner’s office.
Coroner’s office. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

A woman’s body was found floating in the Intracoastal Watery on Monday afternoon, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

An email from Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard states that the office was notified of the woman’s body at approximately 12:45 p.m. It wax near the area of Jack Circle Rd. just off of Little River Neck Road, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office stated that an autopsy of the woman, estimated to be 65-75 years old, will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The coroner’s office stated that the situation is still under investigation.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service