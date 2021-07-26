Woman’s body found in Intracoastal Waterway near North Myrtle Beach, coroner says

Coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

A woman’s body was found floating in the Intracoastal Watery on Monday afternoon, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

An email from Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard states that the office was notified of the woman’s body at approximately 12:45 p.m. It wax near the area of Jack Circle Rd. just off of Little River Neck Road, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office stated that an autopsy of the woman, estimated to be 65-75 years old, will take place at the Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday. The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The coroner’s office stated that the situation is still under investigation.