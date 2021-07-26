2 pedestrians have been killed in Carolina Forest in 3 days

A South Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle in Lexington, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. jboucher@thestate.com

One person was killed after being hit by a car in Carolina Forest early Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened about 1:32 a.m. on U.S. Highway 501 near the intersection with Dick Scobee Drive, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Ford SUV was headed north on Highway 501 when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway, Pye said.

The pedestrian was left with fatal injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the pedestrian.

