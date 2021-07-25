Local

North Myrtle Beach police searching for woman who has been missing for 3 days

North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing woman, Yong Cha Davis, last seen at her home the evening of Thursday, July 22.
North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing woman last seen the evening of Thursday, July 22.

Yong Cha Davis was last seen at her home on Little River Neck Road. Many of her belongings, including her phone, keys, car and medicine, are still at home.

She is not known to leave home for days without telling anyone, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman Pat Dowling said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Public Safety at 843-280-5511.

