NC teenager drowned in Ocean Boulevard hotel pool in Myrtle Beach, coroner says

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the North Carolina teenager who drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel this month.

About 6 p.m. July 10, Ma Duong, 15, left his hotel room to go swimming. More than three hours later, Duong had not returned to his hotel room, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

His family began searching for him and eventually called the police. Myrtle Beach police searched the area for “several hours” but did not locate Duong. He was found the following morning at about 11 a.m. in the pool of the Sea Mist hotel.

His cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning. Duong was from Archdale, N.C.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating the incident.