Coroner identifies Ohio man who drowned in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police. The Sun News file photo

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who drowned in the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

At about 7:18 p.m. Thursday, rescue teams pulled Marvell Pink, 49, from the ocean at 6th Avenue South, according to the coroner’s office.

Pink was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he died of asphyxiation due to drowning at about 8 p.m., said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Pink was from Ohio, Willard said.