Local

Coroner identifies Ohio man who drowned in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police.
Myrtle Beach Police. The Sun News file photo

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who drowned in the ocean in Myrtle Beach.

At about 7:18 p.m. Thursday, rescue teams pulled Marvell Pink, 49, from the ocean at 6th Avenue South, according to the coroner’s office.

Pink was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he died of asphyxiation due to drowning at about 8 p.m., said Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Pink was from Ohio, Willard said.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service