Beached: Surfside Beach police truck goes for a swim

Surfside Beach patrol vehicle stuck in surf on Monday, July 12, 2021.

A Surfside Beach police vehicle was caught in the surf on Monday morning after a patrol officer attempted to retrieve a jet ski, a city official said.

Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said before the jet ski was loaded up on the vehicle, the truck started to sink and got stuck in the sand.

“Because of the nature of the beach, when launching and retrieving certain vehicles, sometimes the sand gets the best of them,” he said.

The vehicle was stuck near the beach access points on 3rd and 4th Avenues South.

Hofmann said patrol vehicles get stuck on the beach periodically, adding that it’s not a big deal and there is a plan in place for when that happens.