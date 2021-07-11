Local

Coroner announces name of swimmer who drowned in Horry County river

coroner stock image istockphoto

Late Saturday afternoon South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers recovered the body of De’Quan Casey from the river at Yauhannah Landing.

Authorities said the dive team recovered the body after witnesses said they saw a swimmer submerge while swimming near the landing and he did not resurface.

Casey was 26 years old and from Hemingway, SC. Authorities said he was swimming in the Great Pee Dee River near the Horry and Georgetown County line

This case has been ruled an accidental drowning.

