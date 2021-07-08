Elsa knocks out power for over 1,000 residents in Grand Strand

Power crews work on repairs during Tropical Storm Elsa. jlee@thesunnews.com

Hundreds along the Grand Strand are without power as Tropical Storm Elsa makes it’s way up the coast.

According to Santee Cooper’s website, about 1,500 people are without power in Myrtle Beach.

To view outage maps for your area, visit the following links for your energy provider: Santee Cooper, Horry Electric.

As of 9 a.m., the storm has done little damage. Reports of fallen palm trees on Ocean Boulevard and some traffic lights in Myrtle Beach are out and crews may close lanes to work on power poles.