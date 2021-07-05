Grand Strand expected to see Elsa impacts beginning Wednesday. Here’s the latest

Tropical Storm Elsa is still expected to bring rains to Charlotte and the coast, according to this National Hurricane Center map at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021. National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to weaken to a depression by the time it begins to impact the Grand Strand Wednesday evening, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS forecasts a roughly 1-in-4 chance of Tropical Storm force winds — meaning 39 mph or greater — occurring Wednesday evening into Thursday in the Myrtle Beach area. A depression involves winds 38 mph or less.

Rainfall of 2-3 inches is expected along coastal South Carolina from the storm through Thursday evening, and that rain could lead to isolated flooding, though NWS doesn’t expect any significant storm surge at the beaches.

Horry and Georgetown county residents are also advised to be prepared for the potential of isolated tornadoes.