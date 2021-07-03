4th of July weekend plans? Here’s what weather you should prepare for

Myrtle Beach residents and visitors can expect dry and sunny weather for the Fourth of July weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will range from 80 to 90 degrees with morning lows around 60 degrees, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. said on Friday.

Throughout the weekend, there will also be an “elevated” rip current risk for local beaches in northeast South Carolina, where Myrtle Beach is located.

Forecaster Doug Hoehler said people that get caught in a rip current should not fight against it. Instead, he said, you should let it float you out about 50 to 75 feet and then start swimming sideways towards the coast until you’re fully out of it.

Tropical Storm Elsa has weakened as it passes over the Caribbean and the National Weather Service says it is too early to tell the impact it could have on the Carolinas. The impact of the storm, if any, will be felt in the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.