Local
4th of July in the Grand Strand: Where fireworks can be bought, discharged
Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks will not be able to do so in some parts of the Grand Strand due to city laws.
In Myrtle Beach, it’s illegal to sale, possess or use fireworks within city limits. Violators are subject to a fine of $250 and could face jail time.
Surfside Beach also prohibits the possession and discharge of fireworks. Residents and visitors are encouraged to call 859-913-6368 if disturbed by fireworks.
It is also illegal in North Myrtle Beach to discharge fireworks. The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department’s usual approach of reducing noise complaints related to discharging fireworks, city officials said in April. Now, any persons setting off illegal fireworks in the city will first be ticketed, but a second offense can lead to a custodial arrest.
But in the unincorporated parts of Horry County, fireworks are legal to sale and use. Mikayla Moskov, a spokeswoman for the county’s police department, said fireworks can be used on private property until 11 p.m. in areas not designated as fireworks prohibited zones.
“After that time, the noise ordinance kicks in and fireworks are not allowed in most places,” she said.
Safety tips for fireworks:
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. An adult should always be present to supervise, even when using sparklers. According to MBFD, sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees, and make up 40 percent of July 4 injuries.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Remember to always light and run.
- A package of fireworks isn’t a baseball. Don’t throw throw or point fireworks at anyone.
- Never try to re-light or pick up a “dud” or fireworks that haven’t fully ignited. Also, spare yourself a trip to the hospital and never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them off in a metal or glass container.
- Douse your fireworks with plenty of water when they’re done burning before throwing it away to prevent a trash fire. Also, keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a fire or mishap.
- Lastly, avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.
Comments