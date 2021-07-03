4th of July in the Grand Strand: Where fireworks can be bought, discharged

Residents and visitors looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks will not be able to do so in some parts of the Grand Strand due to city laws.

In Myrtle Beach, it’s illegal to sale, possess or use fireworks within city limits. Violators are subject to a fine of $250 and could face jail time.

Surfside Beach also prohibits the possession and discharge of fireworks. Residents and visitors are encouraged to call 859-913-6368 if disturbed by fireworks.

It is also illegal in North Myrtle Beach to discharge fireworks. The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department’s usual approach of reducing noise complaints related to discharging fireworks, city officials said in April. Now, any persons setting off illegal fireworks in the city will first be ticketed, but a second offense can lead to a custodial arrest.

But in the unincorporated parts of Horry County, fireworks are legal to sale and use. Mikayla Moskov, a spokeswoman for the county’s police department, said fireworks can be used on private property until 11 p.m. in areas not designated as fireworks prohibited zones.

“After that time, the noise ordinance kicks in and fireworks are not allowed in most places,” she said.

Safety tips for fireworks: