Georgetown man found dead in river tried to swim after boat that got loose near landing

A Georgetown man was getting ready to spend the morning on the North Santee River on his jon boat when the boat drifted from the landing, authorities said Tuesday.

John Livingston, 67, of Georgetown, presumed to be the boat’s operator, was found dead at about 1:30 p.m. after about an hour of searching, said Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The body was found close to the spot where the boat had drifted to. Authorities think Livingston tried to swim to the boat once it got loose, but failed.

Divers from the S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources recovered Livingston’s body near Harris Boat Landing on the North Santee River in Georgetown County. The boat, about 14-16 feet long, was floating near what authorities called a “remote” landing, the agency said.

DNR officers responded around 8:30 a.m. after a truck and trailer were discovered still in position on the concrete ramp at the boat landing, with the truck’s engine still running and an overturned boat floating in the river. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

An autopsy will be performed on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death, Ridgeway added.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. No foul play is suspected.

The incident will be investigated as a boating accident.