Pedestrian hit by truck on Ocean Boulevard in hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’

A person walking on Ocean Boulevard was hit by a truck while crossing the road late Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach police said.

Ocean Boulevard closed between 27th Ave North and 29th Avenue North while officers investigated a traffic collision involving a pedestrian, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Dept.

Myrtle Beach police were called around 8:40 p.m. about a pick-up truck that struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.