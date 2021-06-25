Local

Young alligators spotted on Grand Strand. Why you might see some baby gators soon

Screenshot courtesy of FITSNews.
Some young alligators were spotted recently in Georgetown, according to a FITSNews tweet.

In South Carolina, alligator breeding season typically begins in May, with nesting beginning closer to the middle of the summer.

David Lucas, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, guessed the photos of the young gators are of yearlings, or babies that hatched last year.

“I’m guessing they’re yearlings because it seems early in the year for eggs to be hatching this season,” Lucas said. “Late June to mid-July is when the females are laying the eggs and then the incubation period is 65 days, so that would be two more months.

“August, September is when you would be typically seeing them hatch,” he said. “With that being the case, I’m guessing they’re last year’s hatchlings.”

Newly-hatched alligators average at about 10 inches long, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website. After hatching, young alligators can remain together in a group for up to three years.

Young alligators grow anywhere from 3 to 8 inches a year, Lucas said.

Alligators typically build their nests on high ground, anywhere from three to 18 feet from the edge of the water, according to the DNR website.

