Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck in Georgetown County, highway patrol says

A South Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle in Lexington, South Carolina on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Joshua Boucher jboucher@thestate.com

One person died early Friday morning after being hit by a dump truck while walking along a highway, authorities said.

According to a news release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was was walking south along U.S. Route 17 Alternate when they were hit by a southbound dump truck.

The collision happened about 3:25 a.m. near Snooks Court, just outside of Georgetown.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on-scene, said Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured, Pye said.

The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

