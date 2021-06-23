Fire at Ocean Boulevard ice cream shop prompts evacuation of Myrtle Beach hotel

A fire engine responds to the scene of an emergency. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews responded to a kitchen fire at a resort on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at the Scooby’s Ice Cream shop, which is connected to the Grand Atlantic Resort on Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Cpt. Jonathan Evans told media.

Evans said the hotel was evacuated for safety measures and no one appeared to be in danger.

At 7:30 a.m. the fire was under control and 20th Avenue South to Williams Street is shut down, officials said.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.