Local

Fire at Ocean Boulevard ice cream shop prompts evacuation of Myrtle Beach hotel

A fire engine responds to the scene of an emergency.
A fire engine responds to the scene of an emergency. MattGush Getty Images/iStockphoto

Myrtle Beach Fire Department crews responded to a kitchen fire at a resort on Ocean Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The fire happened at the Scooby’s Ice Cream shop, which is connected to the Grand Atlantic Resort on Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Cpt. Jonathan Evans told media.

Evans said the hotel was evacuated for safety measures and no one appeared to be in danger.

At 7:30 a.m. the fire was under control and 20th Avenue South to Williams Street is shut down, officials said.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service