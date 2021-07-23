Comedy, music, illusions: Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach has packed schedule

The Alabama Theatre’s summer and fall schedule is heating up.

The venue, located at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, has added several notable acts to its upcoming lineup.

From contemporary artists, such as Easton Corbin, to longtime favorites such as The Righteous Brothers, Diamond Rio and the Oak Ridge Boys, the concert venue has a packed scheduled into the fall before The South’s Grandest Christmas Show starts Nov. 1.

Alabama Theatre also has shows featuring a humorist, comedian and illusionists on the slate.

Below is the Alabama Theatre’s original artist schedule:

Upcoming shows at Alabama Theatre

(All performers are musicians unless otherwise noted)

Easton Corbin (July 30)

Comedian James Gregory (Aug. 6)

Illusionists The Edward Twins (Aug. 15)

Humorist/speaker Jeanne Robertson (Aug. 20)

Home Free (Aug. 27)

The Righteous Brothers (Aug. 28)

Diamond Rio (Sept. 18)

Lonestar (Sept. 25)

The Beach Boys (Oct. 2)

The Platters, The Drifters and The Closers (Oct. 9)

Oak Ridge Boys (Oct. 16)