Comedy, music, illusions: Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach has packed schedule

The Alabama Theatre’s summer and fall schedule is heating up.

The venue, located at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, has added several notable acts to its upcoming lineup.

From contemporary artists, such as Easton Corbin, to longtime favorites such as The Righteous Brothers, Diamond Rio and the Oak Ridge Boys, the concert venue has a packed scheduled into the fall before The South’s Grandest Christmas Show starts Nov. 1.

Alabama Theatre also has shows featuring a humorist, comedian and illusionists on the slate.

Below is the Alabama Theatre’s original artist schedule:

Upcoming shows at Alabama Theatre

(All performers are musicians unless otherwise noted)

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
