House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach adds big-name rock bands, rappers to schedule

With life starting to get back to normal, the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach is beefing up its schedule.

Three major shows that were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic are among the additions to the schedule. Rapper Jeezy and rock bands Incubus and Blue October are back on the schedule for 2021.

Other recent big-name additions to this year’s slate include Grammy Award-winning rock band Soul Asylum, rapper Lil Duval, rockers The Allman Betts Band and reggae bands Dirty Heads and Sublime With Rome (joint show).

House of Blues already has two shows scheduled for 2022 as Chris Lane and The Cadillac Three are on the slate.

Jeezy has been nominated for Grammys for songs “Put On” featuring Kanye West, “Amazing” with Kanye West, “Lose My Mind” featuring Plies and “I Do” featuring Jay-Z and Andre 3000, Incubus is known for singles such as “Drive,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Pardon Me,” and Blue October is known for singles such as “Hate Me” and “Into the Ocean.”

Soul Train won a Grammy for Best Rock Song in 1993 with single “Runaway Train.”

According to the venue’s website, it has not returned to full capacity for concerts and is requiring guests to wear masks.

Below is a list of the original artists on the upcoming schedule:

House of Blue schedule

Stunna 4 Vegas (8 p.m., June 17)

Plies (8 p.m., July 3)

Iration with Tribal Seeds (6 p.m., July 6)

Lil Duval (6 p.m., July 18)

Dirty Heads with Sublime with Rome (7 p.m., July 21)

Jeezy (8 p.m., Aug. 7)

The Alman Betts Band with special guest TBA (7:30 p.m., Aug. 11)

Soul Asylum (7:30 p.m., Aug. 12)

Incubus (8 p.m., Sept. 1)

Theory of a Deadman (7 p.m., Sept. 10)

Blue October (7 p.m., Oct. 23)

In This Moment & Black Veil Brides with Ded and Raven Black (5 p.m., Nov. 12)

Kip Moore (7 p.m., Nov. 19)

Toosii (7 p.m., Nov. 23)

Chris Lane (7 p.m., Feb. 26, 2022)

The Cadillac Three (7 p.m., April 14, 2022)