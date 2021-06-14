Check your tickets: $4 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store

One lucky customer at a Myrtle Beach convenience store will soon be millions of dollars richer.

A $4 million lottery ticket was sold at a Circle K store on River Oak Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning number was picked Friday, and was originally worth $1 million, but since the winning customer had opted to pay an extra dollar to buy the Megaplier ticket, that amount quadrupled.

The winning number was 4 - 43 - 56 - 63 - 68 Megaball: 13. The winner’s ticket matched all five white numbers drawn.

The chances of winning $1 million are one in 12,607,306. More than 7,100 people in South Carolina hold tickets between $2 million and $4 million, and more than 3,500 of them chose to level up by purchasing the Megaplier ticket.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For information on prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.