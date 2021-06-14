Local

Check your tickets: $4 million lottery ticket sold at Myrtle Beach convenience store

One lucky customer at a Myrtle Beach convenience store will soon be millions of dollars richer.

A $4 million lottery ticket was sold at a Circle K store on River Oak Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The winning number was picked Friday, and was originally worth $1 million, but since the winning customer had opted to pay an extra dollar to buy the Megaplier ticket, that amount quadrupled.

The winning number was 4 - 43 - 56 - 63 - 68 Megaball: 13. The winner’s ticket matched all five white numbers drawn.

The chances of winning $1 million are one in 12,607,306. More than 7,100 people in South Carolina hold tickets between $2 million and $4 million, and more than 3,500 of them chose to level up by purchasing the Megaplier ticket.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For information on prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
