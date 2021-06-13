Local

Horry County firefighter injured while putting out fire at Little River business

An Horry County firefighter was injured during a call to a business fire in Little River early Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the 1500 block of Highway 17 in Little River around 6:30 a.m. for a fire. A photo released by the department shows the address as 1545 Highway 17 in Little River, the site of Nations Auto car dealership. The photo also shows the building roof and windows damaged.

While extinguishing the fire, an Horry County firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no further details on the injuries or name of the firefighter.

Calabash Fire Department also assisted on the call.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service