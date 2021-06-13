Horry County firefighter injured while putting out fire at Little River business

An Horry County firefighter was injured during a call to a business fire in Little River early Sunday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the 1500 block of Highway 17 in Little River around 6:30 a.m. for a fire. A photo released by the department shows the address as 1545 Highway 17 in Little River, the site of Nations Auto car dealership. The photo also shows the building roof and windows damaged.

While extinguishing the fire, an Horry County firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no further details on the injuries or name of the firefighter.

Calabash Fire Department also assisted on the call.