Carolina Country Music Fest being evacuated, temporarily closed due to lightning
Carolina Country Music Festival temporarily closed Saturday afternoon as storms rolled in and lightning threatened the safety of concert-goers.
Around 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Fire Department announced that the festival venue was closing due to “extreme weather.”
“We encourage anyone who is outside to evacuate and find cover indoors until further notice,” a Facebook post from the department read.
A tweet from CCMF asked concert-goers to evacuate the property and download the fest’s app to know when the venue would reopen.
