Carolina Country Music Fest being evacuated, temporarily closed due to lightning

Carolina Country Music Festival temporarily closed Saturday afternoon as storms rolled in and lightning threatened the safety of concert-goers.

Around 2:30 p.m. Myrtle Beach Fire Department announced that the festival venue was closing due to “extreme weather.”

“We encourage anyone who is outside to evacuate and find cover indoors until further notice,” a Facebook post from the department read.

A tweet from CCMF asked concert-goers to evacuate the property and download the fest’s app to know when the venue would reopen.

Due to extreme weather CCMF is going to be closed until lightning chances decrease. We encourage anyone who is outside to evacuate and find cover indoors until further notice. #ccmf #lightning #staysafe pic.twitter.com/9khbnBTPYI — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) June 12, 2021