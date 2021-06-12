Where can you drive a golf cart in the Myrtle Beach area? Here’s a guide to local laws

As the roads get more crowded with visitors flocking to Myrtle Beach this summer, some might ditch their cars or bikes in favor of golf carts to get around.

While golf carts are allowed on certain roads in South Carolina, and are common near the beach, driving them on regular roads comes with its own set of laws and guidelines to follow. To help you keep track, The Sun News compiled a list of laws and suggestions from local leaders.

How does the golf cart law work in South Carolina?

Golf carts can be driven during daylight hours only. If you’re driving your cart in the evening, make sure you leave enough time to get back home, or somewhere you can leave the cart, by sundown.

The golf cart needs to be registered and permitted through the SC Department of Motor Vehicles.

Don’t drive on roads where the speed limit is greater than 35 miles per hour.

Golf carts are allowed to drive up to four miles from the address of the cart’s registration holder, or within four miles of the entrance of the gated community where the cart is registered.

Anyone driving the cart must be at least 16 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

When driving a golf cart, keep your driver’s license, proof of liability insurance and the golf cart’s registration on board.

Can you drive a golf cart on Ocean Boulevard?

State law indicates that golf carts can be driven on secondary streets where the speed limit doesn’t exceed 35 miles per hour, but Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach has some exceptions:

In North Myrtle Beach, golf carts are prohibited on Ocean Boulevard from 27th Avenue South to Sea Mountain Highway, because that section is owned by the state.

Golf carts can be driven on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach between 48th Avenue South and 33rd Avenue South, and from Sea Mountain Highway to 63rd Avenue North in Cherry Grove.

When and where are golf carts prohibited?

When large events take place that could disrupt traffic, local governments consider whether or not to allow golf carts during that time. It’s considered on a case-by-case basis, and there aren’t events in Myrtle Beach or North Myrtle Beach in the next few months that will impede golf cart use, according to spokespeople Mark Kruea and Pat Dowling, respectively.

Golf carts also aren’t allowed on roads with a speed limit greater than 35 miles per hour, or on sidewalks and other kinds of paths in the area.

How do you avoid accidents when driving a golf cart?

Keep an eye on any children who are riding the golf carts, especially if their feet can’t touch the floor. Kids are more likely to fall and be injured if they aren’t strong enough to use the handles and railings that help adults.

Pets are allowed on golf carts, but make sure they are secure and calm, since the carts aren’t enclosed in the way cars and other vehicles are.

Remember that golf carts don’t have lights, horns, blinkers and other safety features that cars do. Of course, follow all traffic laws.