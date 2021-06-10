Surfside Beach’s elections will no longer be determined the same way. What to know

A general election to fill four Surfside Beach Town Council seats, including the seat for mayor, and a special election to fill an open, unexpired term will be held Tuesday. The Sun News file photo

Elections will now be conducted differently in Surfside Beach following a council vote this week.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, Surfside Beach Town Council agreed to amend the Code of Ordinances so that general elections are now determined by the non-partisan plurality method instead of the runoff method.

This change means when more than one person is running for office, the candidate that receives the most votes will be elected to the position. A second runoff election will only be utilized if there is a tie.

City officials say this move should save the town about $2,400 each election cycle.

The change will start with the November election this year.

In 2019, the town council agreed to transfer the town’s election function to Horry County.