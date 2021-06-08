Carolina Country Music Festival is back at the beach. Here’s what to know

Carolina Country Music Festival will finally return to Myrtle Beach this week after it was rescheduled twice due to COVID-19. The event brings thousands of people to the beach.

The festival, which will be held at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, kicks off on Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Gates open 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Residents can expect traffic congestion in the city’s central business district as concertgoers make their way to the Grand Strand in the next couple of days, the city said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

Officials advise people traveling north to south this weekend to utilize Grissom Parkway or U.S. 17.

Road closures:

• One lane of westbound 8th Avenue North and the parking spaces will be closed starting Tuesday.

• Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard will be closed on Wednesday.

• Eastbound Ninth Avenue North will be closed on Wednesday.

Parking and shuttle details for CCMF fans:

• Parking, ticket issues and Ground Zero will be placed behind the parking garage on 10th Avenue North.

• Rideshare services will utilize Ninth Avenue North between Kings Highway and Oak Street for pick-up and drop-off.

• Overflow parking is at the former Myrtle Square Mall site across from the Convention Center. Shuttle buses will drop off on Chester Street by the parking garage.

Tidelands Health and Carolina Country Music Fest announced Friday they will be working together to offer free on-site COVID-19 vaccination and testing this week.

The health system also plans to will share video messages during the event to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“Tidelands Health is committed to helping people enjoy a safe Carolina Country Music Fest,” said Jason Self, director of operations at Tidelands Health, in a press release. “The availability of rapid COVID-19 testing can help attendees make sure they’re healthy before the music starts.

Both services are available now until Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CCMF Will Call. Attendees are not required to make an appointment.