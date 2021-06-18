Lighting the grill for July 4th? Myrtle Beach firefighters give summer fire safety tips

Summer is in full swing in Myrtle Beach, but before you fire up the grill, set off fireworks or build a bonfire, Myrtle Beach firefighters want you to stop and think first.

It’s always a good idea to brush up on fire safety knowledge like how to work a fire extinguisher and how to get out of your home in an emergency, but the summer months bring an added risk of accidental fires as more people flock to the beach and recreational activities often include flames.

Part of improving fire safety in the Myrtle Beach area is through public education events, like one put on by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department earlier this summer at a Del Webb community where residents learned about the parts of a fire truck and how to check their smoke alarms.

To stay safe this summer and beyond, check these tips from local firefighters:

Local laws vary on the Grand Strand — make sure you’re following the right ones

Different municipalities in Horry County have varying rules for burning and use of things like fireworks. Be sure to look up the correct laws before deciding whether or not to light a flame.

For example, within Myrtle Beach city limits, open burning without a fire pit or other barrier is prohibited, but Deputy Fire Marshal Jonathan Evans urged those outside Myrtle Beach to be mindful of burning things like piles of leaves.

“Even then, you need to be very careful and have something to extinguish that with,” Evans said.

Bonfires on the beach also aren’t allowed in the city of Myrtle Beach or in the area’s state parks, Evans said.

Nix the fireworks

Fireworks are synonymous with summer, especially when it comes to holidays like the Fourth of July. But fireworks are illegal in the cities of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, and residents and visitors should remember that when making their summer plans.

“Anything that explodes or shoots off? I wouldn’t even attempt it in the city of Myrtle Beach,” Evans said. “If you get pulled over, that could be a $1,000-plus fine, even if you haven’t used it.”

Evans also pointed out that things like small sparklers that don’t explode are allowed, but they carry their own risk.

“A lot of people give them to their kids and don’t realize, even if they’re out a few minutes, they’re hundreds of degrees hot,” he said.

Put your grill in a safe spot

Keeping a grill away from the home is important in preventing fires, too.

“A lot of people don’t pull it away, the heat comes up on the siding and it burns the house down,” Evans said.

Before turning on the grill, make sure the propane is clean and looks safe. If there’s been a leak, don’t turn on the grill until it’s been cleaned up and you’re sure it’s safe.

Know how to work a fire extinguisher

Fire extinguishers are one of the main resources everyday people have against flames before the fire department comes, but it’s important to know how to work them properly.

To activate a fire extinguisher, pull the pin near the top that’s meant to keep the extinguisher from activating by accident. Point the extinguisher at the base of the fire, not the top, then squeeze and hold the handle. Move the extinguisher back and forth slowly. The duration of a fire extinguisher’s active time is usually between 10 to 15 seconds, Evans said, so it’s important to be efficient with your use.

Keep fire safety in mind while cooking

Nationally, cooking is the leading cause of fires, and it’s contributed to thousands of fires in South Carolina. Even if you’re not grilling, be mindful of fire safety when using the oven, stove or any other heat source for cooking.

In particular, if you have small children or pets, it’s best to turn the handles of pots and pans inward to avoid getting caught and potentially falling off the stove.

Don’t wear long sleeves when cooking, as they increase the chances of catching on fire. Remember that a grease fire can’t be extinguished with water — it’s best to smother the flame and cut off its source of oxygen, Evans said.

Keep an eye on the local weather

Weather conditions can increase chances for an accidental fire, especially if the area is in the midst of a drought. Residents and visitors should think about how the weather has been over the last few weeks before deciding to start a bonfire or otherwise open a flame.

To find your area’s drought category at any given time, visit https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/.