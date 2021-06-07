Local

3 people injured after ambulance overturns in Myrtle Beach

A Horry County ambulance sits wrecked along Highway 501eastbound Monday morning as more downed powerlines cover the road.
A Horry County ambulance sits wrecked along Highway 501eastbound Monday morning as more downed powerlines cover the road. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Three people were injured after an Horry County ambulance was overturned.

The wreck, which involved an Horry County Fire Rescue ambulance and another vehicle, happened about 12:15 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach, according to an Horry County Fire Rescue tweet.

Three people were taken from the scene of the crash to the hospital with injuries. Two of those injured are Horry County Fire Rescue personnel, according to the tweet.

There was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the wreck, according to the tweet.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey would not comment on the conditions of those who were injured or what caused the crash.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service