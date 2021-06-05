Here’s when and where a new Food Lion will be opening in the Myrtle Beach area

Courtesy of Food Lion

Folks in the Burgess and Murrells Inlet areas will soon have another grocery option.

Food Lion is opening a new store at 9616 off S.C. Highway 707 in a shopping center called Holmestown Commons. The store is set to open June 16.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Food Lion for close to 20 years, and I’ve served the towns and cities of the Grand Strand in the North Myrtle Beach area for most of my career,” Jeff Cope, store manager of the new Food Lion, said in a new release given to The Sun News. “I’m looking forward to serving neighbors and supporting the Murrells Inlet communities. I’m also excited to bring new employment opportunities to the area.”

The new store will offer Food Lion staples, such as in-store, fresh cut fruit and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options, the grocer’s Nature’s Promise-brand items, fresh produce grown at Winburn Farms in Horry County, bakery items from Surfside Beach’s Benjamin’s Bakery, craft beers from many of the area’s local craft breweries.

Food Lion also offers its MVP loyalty program, which allows customers to earn special deals after using their rewards card when shopping.

The new store will also offer Food Lion To Go, which allows customers to order their items for pickup.

Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion is donating $2,500 to the food pantry at Shepherd of the Sea, a agency of Lowcountry Food Bank. The food pantry will also pick up food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ food rescue program.

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to neighbors in need since 2014.

Cope and Food Lion have also delivered items to folks at Horry County Fire Rescue stations Nos. 1 and 20, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department, staff at St. James elementary, middle and intermediate schools and Burgess Elementary School, employees at the Horry County Treasurer’s Office and South Strand Recreation Center.

The new store’s hours will be 6 a.m.-11 p.m.