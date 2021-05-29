Indiana councilman and wife killed in Thursday crash in Myrtle Beach

An Indiana County councilman and his wife were killed in Myrtle Beach Thursday after being struck by a vehicle while walking.

Donald Morris, 67, and Cheryl Hart, 63, were visiting the South Carolina coast and died after being hit at 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Morris was a newly elected Vigo County councilman and a long-serving city councilman in Terre Haute, Indiana.

“Don was a staple in the Terre Haute community through his years of service on the Terre Haute City Council and the Vigo County Council,” said Congressman Larry Bucshon, in a press release. “A true public servant that entertained the public with his guitar and vocals which will forever remain in our ears. May God watch over the Morris family and the people of Vigo County in this time of grief.”

Morris had been involved with the local music scene for decades and in 2006 was iinducted into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame.

Morris and Hart had two children, Horry County Coroner Patty Bellamy said.

Myrtle Beach police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest said the call came in around 1:10 p.m.

Vest said two vehicles crashed in the intersection, causing one of them to strike Morris and Hart on the sidewalk. Both died from injuries sustained in the crash, Vest said.

Police closed the road off for several hours following the incident.