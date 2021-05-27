Coroner’s office identifies man who died after being struck by vehicle in Little River

A 70-year-old Pennsylvania man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Little River has been identified.

Richard Harvin, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was struck by a vehicle when he stepped into the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Bayshore Drive in Little River on Tuesday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Harvin was hit by the vehicle at 9:05 p.m. and was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he died at 11:41 from multiple traumatic head injuries, the coroner’s office reports.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.