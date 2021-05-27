Local

Two pedestrians killed in multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach

Two pedestrians were killed in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

The crash took place at 67th Avenue North and Kings Highway, according to Myrtle Beach police Master Cpl. Thomas Vest. He said the call came in around 1:10 p.m.

Vest added that the two vehicles crashed in the intersection, causing one of them to strike two pedestrians on the sidewalk The pedestrians sustained died from injuries sustained in the crash, Vest said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet announced the names of those who were killed.

Police closed the road off following the wreck and advised drivers to use alternate routes. Police continue to investigate the incident.

