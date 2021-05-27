Former employee sues North Myrtle Beach for discrimination. She’s the third this year

When she was fired, Suzanne Hoffnagle was 72 years old. She worked for the City of North Myrtle Beach for more than 19 years in the Public Safety Department.

The city fired her 99 days before her retirement because of budget cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic, she was told.

Hoffnagle, in a lawsuit filed in Horry County court this month, said it was because of her age and sex.

The lawsuit is the third filed this year against the city for employment discrimination. They are all related to layoffs that occurred after furloughs during the pandemic. Hoffnagle was fired on May 29, 2020, after weeks of furlough, similar to two other woman who are suing the city.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the city, did not comment on any of the lawsuits.

The most recent lawsuit says that the city’s budget did not, and has not in 2021, eliminated Hoffnagle’s position in the Department of Public Safety.

Hoffnagle is asking for more than $50,000 in damages.