Local

North Myrtle Beach apartment catches fire early Tuesday morning

Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach fight an early morning fire.
Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach fight an early morning fire. NMB Fire

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-alarm fire in the 900 Block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Crews cleared the Coastal Dunes apartment building and checked that all residents were accounted for before exiting to fight the fire.

There were no reported injuries, fire rescue announced.

Parts of North Ocean Boulevard remained closed into Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Sunset Beach Fire Department NC and Calabash Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service