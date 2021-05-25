North Myrtle Beach apartment catches fire early Tuesday morning

Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach fight an early morning fire.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-alarm fire in the 900 Block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Crews cleared the Coastal Dunes apartment building and checked that all residents were accounted for before exiting to fight the fire.

There were no reported injuries, fire rescue announced.

Parts of North Ocean Boulevard remained closed into Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Sunset Beach Fire Department NC and Calabash Fire Department assisted at the scene.