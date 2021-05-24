Memorial Day Weekend traffic in Myrtle Beach. Here’s what drivers need to know

Though barricades were in place, this Saturday of Memorial Day weekend looked much different from years past. With Bike Fest postponed, family groups, some wearing masks walked Ocean Boulevard. May 23, 2020 jlee@thesunnews.com

Memorial Day weekend is expected to bring thousands of tourists to Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas. The long weekend usually attracts hundreds of bikers for Black Bike Week, which, although canceled earlier this year, may still add to the number of visitors staying in and around the city.

The City of Myrtle Beach is preparing for the influx of people visiting by using the following traffic plan for Memorial Day Weekend, beginning at 6 a.m. Friday:

All traffic on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach is one-way, southbound, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Northbound lanes of Ocean Boulevard are reserved for emergency vehicles only.

Motorists will access Ocean Boulevard only from an access avenue that has a stoplight at Kings Highway. The access avenues are 21st Ave N, Mr. Joe White, 9th Ave N, 3rd Ave S, 9th Ave S, 13th Ave S, 19th Ave S, 25th Ave S, 27th Ave S, and 29th Ave S.

The following Avenues have been designated as emergency avenues: 16th Ave N, 8th Ave N, 6th Ave S, and 17th Ave S. These lanes have been designated for use by public safety and city officials.

For safety, pedestrians will be separated from vehicles along five miles of Ocean Boulevard, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway. Barriers will be in place to prevent pedestrians from entering the roadway.

Should traffic demands exceeded roadway capacity, a team of officers will be deployed to divert the traffic to a less congested area. Traffic control devices have been staged at various intersections across the city to support the plan.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will be assigned to eight intersections across the city, 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. SCHP will control and direct traffic in those intersections to ensure traffic is moving and the interactions do not become congested.