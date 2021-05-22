Murrells Inlet kayak fisherman was looking for flounder. What he hooked surprised him

An experienced fisherman hooked a marsh monster Thursday morning near Huntington State Park.

Captain Rob Birchmeier was out on his own fishing for flounder from his 12 foot kayak in Murrells Inlet when he hooked into what he thought was a large stingray.

The water was so stained that he didn’t realize that he had actually snagged a seven to eight foot alligator until the reptile reached the surface.

“I was as surprised as I could be with that came up. It could have been a mermaid and I wouldn’t have been more surprised,” said Birchmeier, who says he has over 500 trips in that area.

The alligator eventually straightened his hook and swam off and Birchmeier was able to get his fishing jig back.

Birchmeier, a kayak tour guide and owner of Pawley’s Island Beach to Creek said the experience won’t dissuade him from fishing from the kayak.

“I tell people they have more to worry about from sunburn, oyster shells and fire ants,” he said of the wildlife in the area.