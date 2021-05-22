Horry County cop, others injured as they rushed to help Socastee plane crash victim

Horry County police respond to plane crash in Socastee. galbert@thesunnews.com

An off-duty Horry County Police Officer witnessed Friday’s plane crash near Socastee Boulevard and ran to see how he could help, Chief Joe Hill announced on social media Saturday morning.

Around 6:15 p.m. a small plane went down into a clearing near 3833 Socastee Boulevard. About an hour after the crash, the remains of the small aircraft were still smoldering. Dozens of spectators were gathered in the parking lot of Thai Palms Restaurant watching first responders sort through the wreckage.

As the officer approached the smoking aircraft, the plane exploded, knocking the officer off his feet. He suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue. He is now at home resting, police said.

Others nearby also rushed in to see how to help and sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

“We are incredibly proud of our officer’s actions, our community’s response, and of all the first responders on scene, and at the dispatch center, who responded yesterday,” Chief Hill said on social media. “Our officers run toward danger every day, and we remain grateful for their commitment to service and to the people of Horry County.”

“As we celebrate the heroic actions of these first responders, we mourn the loss of the pilot. Our hearts are with this family during an incredibly difficult time,” the post said.