Horry County Fire Rescue responds to plane crash in Socastee

Horry County Fire Rescue responds to a plane crash in Socastee on Friday, May 21. galbert@thesunnews.com

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a plane crash Friday evening.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of 3833 Socastee Blvd. as roads are closed to traffic.

The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m., according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

About 7:15 p.m., the remains of the small aircraft were still smoldering in a clearing near Buck Hill Drive. Dozens of spectators were gathered in the parking lot of Thai Palms Restaurant.

Patricia Hubbard, a server at Thai Palms, said she heard the crash and saw the subsequent explosion and fire.

“I was back in the kitchen and I heard a sound like a train and it . . . shook the whole building,” Hubbard said.

“I saw a pile of metal out in the field,” she said. “Five minutes later it burst into flames and it looked like the whole field caught on fire.”

Officials would not say whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.