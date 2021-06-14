Local

Visiting Surfside Beach? Here’s local rules to know

With the summer season approaching and an influx of visitors expected to make their way to the Grand Strand, here are some local laws travelers should be aware of when staying in Surfside Beach.

The possession and discharge of fireworks is illegal in the beach town. Residents and visitors should call 859-913-6368 if disturbed by fireworks.

Golf cart rules:

Beach Rules:

Shading devices other than beach umbrellas can only be used on the beach after 7:30 a.m. and before 9 p.m. They can’t be larger than 10 feet by 10 feet and must be placed at least 10 feet apart and 8 feet from the dunes. Shading devices left unattended are subject to removal.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service