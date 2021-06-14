Local
Visiting Surfside Beach? Here’s local rules to know
With the summer season approaching and an influx of visitors expected to make their way to the Grand Strand, here are some local laws travelers should be aware of when staying in Surfside Beach.
The possession and discharge of fireworks is illegal in the beach town. Residents and visitors should call 859-913-6368 if disturbed by fireworks.
Golf cart rules:
- Only be operated in daylight hours
- Only be driven on a secondary highway or street with a speed limit of 35 miles an hour or less
- Carts may cross a highway or street at an intersection
Beach Rules:
- No alcohol
- No glass bottles
- Holes dug in sand must be filled
- No smoking
- Pets must be kept on leash
- Dogs are not allowed on the beach between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. from May 15 until Sept. 15
Shading devices other than beach umbrellas can only be used on the beach after 7:30 a.m. and before 9 p.m. They can’t be larger than 10 feet by 10 feet and must be placed at least 10 feet apart and 8 feet from the dunes. Shading devices left unattended are subject to removal.
