One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

One person died in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Lee said the person was traveling north in a 1992 Honda sedan on Carvers Bay Road — also known as Highway 127 — when they drove off the road and struck a ditch, leading to them being ejected from the vehicle. The crash took place at 7:05 p.m.

Lee stated that the person was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected when the car overturned.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.