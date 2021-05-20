Local

One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Georgetown County

One person died in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Lee said the person was traveling north in a 1992 Honda sedan on Carvers Bay Road — also known as Highway 127 — when they drove off the road and struck a ditch, leading to them being ejected from the vehicle. The crash took place at 7:05 p.m.

Lee stated that the person was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected when the car overturned.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
