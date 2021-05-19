House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach adds big-name rappers, Grammy-nominated metal band

If you’re a hip hop fan, the House of Blues has quite the slate for you spanning the rest of 2021.

The North Myrtle Beach music venue has notable rappers from the early 2000s to today scheduled to finish out the year.

The House of Blues has added Mr. Cheeks (known mostly for his work as a member of the Lost Boyz), Travis Porter, Plies and Toosii to its 2021 slate.

The venue also has a treat for the headbangers out there as In This Moment is also scheduled to perform.

Below are the dates of the shows that have been added:

Mr. Cheeks (8 p.m., May 30)

Travis Porter (8 p.m., June 11)

Plies (8 p.m., July 3)

Theory of a Deadman (7 p.m., Sept. 10)

In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with Ded and Raven Black (5 p.m., Nov. 12)

Toosii (7 p.m., Nov. 23)

Mr. Cheeks was a member of the Lost Boyz, a hip hop group out of New York City that was popular in the 1990s, and he had a hit single called “Lights, Camera, Action!” in 2001.

Travis Porter has had several club-banger hits, including “Ayy Ladies” featuring Tyga, “Bring It Back,” and “Make It Rain.” The group saw its biggest fame from 2010-2012.

Plies, meanwhile, made his biggest splash from 2008-2012 with hits such as “Shawty” featuring T-Pain, “Hypnotized” featuring Akon. and “Bust It Baby Pt. 2” featuring Ne-Yo.

Toosii is a relatively new, up-and-coming artist who signed with Capitol Records last year.

On the metal side, In This Moment is a band known for its on-stage theatrics along with its music. In This Moment was nominated for a Best Metal Performance Grammy Award this year for “The In-Between.”

Theory of a Deadman is a Canadian rock band that has won or been nominated for numerous awards.

Links to find tickets for the House Blues’ upcoming shows can be found on the event calendar page on its website.