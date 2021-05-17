Local

Motorcyclist dies after crash near Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County, SCHP says

A motorcyclist died following a crash Friday night in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The crash happened on U.S. 17 Business, 9 miles north of Pawleys Island around 9:40 p.m. on May 14.

A 2008 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 17 Business when it ran off the roadway and hit a legally-parked 2015 GMC utility vehicle, Lee said.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died, according to law enforcement.

The victim’s identity was not yet available and the collision is under investigation by the SCHP.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service