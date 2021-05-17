Motorcyclist dies after crash near Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County, SCHP says

A motorcyclist died following a crash Friday night in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The crash happened on U.S. 17 Business, 9 miles north of Pawleys Island around 9:40 p.m. on May 14.

A 2008 motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 17 Business when it ran off the roadway and hit a legally-parked 2015 GMC utility vehicle, Lee said.

The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and died, according to law enforcement.

The victim’s identity was not yet available and the collision is under investigation by the SCHP.