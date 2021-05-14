Myrtle Beach crews work to extinguish house fire near Ocean Boulevard

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house downtown near Ocean Boulevard late Thursday night.

The fire started about 10:50 p.m., Captain Christian Sliker said. “The structure was reported vacant, and no reports of occupants being inside,” Sliker said around 11:30 p.m. “We called the second alarm to get more resources to the scene. At this time crews are still trying to extinguish the fire.”

Around 11:45 p.m., flames continued to engulf the roof of the house on 301 12th Ave N. Smoke billowed to the sky and was visible from miles away. About a dozen firefighters were seen battling the blaze.

The fire still burned at the house, which sits on the corner of 12th Ave. and Chester, near The Sling Shot amusement ride, into early Friday morning.

Witnesses who work at a nearby deli stated that they smelled burning and went outside to see a nearby apartment complex was on fire. They said they later saw the fire spread to the house on 12th Ave. They stated that firefighters extinguished the fire at the apartments but flames later spread back from the house.