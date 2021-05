Plew was missing for about an hour Tuesday, police said.

Horry County police found a missing 12-year-old with autism, they announced Tuesday afternoon.

Phillip Plew was last seen around 4 p.m. on Olympic Street in Little River. He has autism and does not like to be touched, police said. He is 5-foot-5 with blonde hair and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a red or blue t-shirt.

Police announced they found the boy safe around 5 p.m.