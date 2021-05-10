Authorities searching for missing swimmer in ocean in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Water Rescue personnel are searching for a missing swimmer between 8th Avenue North and 24th Avenue North in the city, according to Capt. Christian Sliker.

Crews received a call about a person in distress in the ocean around noon Monday, Sliker said. A witness alert police to the incident, Slike added.

Since, authorities have had swimmers and jet skis in the water and have sent up drones to assist in the search. As of 2:45 p.m. crews were still searching for the reported missing swimmer, Sliker said.