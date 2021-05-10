Local

Fire near Ocean Blvd hotel engulfs sand dune, extinguished by Myrtle Beach firefighters

Myrtle Beach Fire responded to a dunes fire behind the Sea Crest Hotel Sunday night.

The blaze covered sand dunes near the hotel at 803 S Ocean Blvd, a video tweeted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department showed. The fire engulfs a sand dune feet away from the hotel as firefighters work to extinguish the flames.

Crews quickly responded and were able to extinguish the fire before it got to any structures, fire rescue tweeted out Monday morning.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire.

