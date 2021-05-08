‘Hopeful for a great season’: How you can help sea turtle nesting in Myrtle Beach

Wednesday was certainly a day to celebrate in Myrtle Beach and beyond.

But not just because of the popular Cinco de Mayo holiday.

It also marked the first documented case of sea turtle nesting in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that its biologists and volunteers spotted a mother loggerhead’s crawl and nest located 20 miles south of Charleston on Seabrook Island. Therefore, the first nest of the season took place sometime Tuesday night, the S.C. DNR reports.

“Our staff and nest protection volunteers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the season’s first nest marking the return of these ancient reptiles,” SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate, who oversees the agency’s sea turtle nesting program, stated in an agency news release. “We’re hopeful for a great season under the watchful eyes of our dedicated volunteer network members.”

Sea turtle season in South Carolina runs from May 1 to Oct. 31.

Despite issues from the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 turtle nesting season was a success, according to the DNR. The agency says 5,560 were laid last year.

Nesting fluctuates from year to year. For example, 2019 saw a record 8,795 nests, though 2018 produced only 2,767 nests.

Four species of sea turtles nest on S.C. beaches — loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys, and leatherbacks — and all are endangered.

The DNR says residents can help the state’s sea turtles by “keeping beaches clean, turning beachfront lights out to avoid disorienting turtles, and giving all sea turtles and nests a wide and respectful berth when encountered on the beach.”

Here are some tips from the agency:

Report all sick/injured/dead sea turtles and nest disturbances to the SCDNR at 1-800-922-5431 so that staff/volunteers can respond as soon as possible.

Respect boating laws and boat cautiously, especially in small tidal creeks where sea turtles like to feed. Boat strikes have emerged as the leading cause of death for sea turtles in South Carolina.

Keep artificial lights off the beach at night during nesting season – this includes beachfront property lights and flash photography, which can disorient nesting mothers and hatchlings.

Always respect sea turtles by observing them from a distance on the beach. Individuals that violate federal law by harming or interfering with sea turtles or their nests can be subject to civil penalties of up to $25,000 and up to a year’s imprisonment.

Keep our beaches and ocean clean by avoiding single-use plastics. Plastic bags and balloons are among the most common trash items found on South Carolina beaches and can cause injury or death when sea turtles mistake them for food.

Promote and support our program for continued conservation of sea turtles in South Carolina.