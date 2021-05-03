The Beach Boys are coming to North Myrtle Beach. Here’s when you can see their show

Beach Boys founding member Mike Love leads the “50 Years of Good Vibrations” tour, stopping Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Koger Center for the Arts. File photo

It’s going to be “Fun, Fun, Fun” in North Myrtle Beach this fall.

The Beach Boys, one of America’s iconic rock bands, are slated to perform a concert at the Alabama Theatre at Barefoot Landing Saturday, Oct. 2. The band is scheduled to play from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Alabama Threatre teased Friday that it would have a major announcement Monday morning.

“We’ve been working on this deal with them for several years now,” Alabama Theatre production manager David Hart said Monday. “We were finally able to work it out. We’re excited about the fact they haven’t been here since the late 90s, which makes it quite unique.”

Based out of California, The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records across the world and have been honored with more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Beach Boys were awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 2001 Grammys.

Alabama Theatre is still working with less than full capacity, but Hart hopes by October that will have changed.

“It’s exciting for the town and city. We think it’s going to come at a great time hopefully, fingers crossed,” he said. “I think the timing of it is going to work out ultimately perfectly. That October crowd tends to lean a little bit more toward the demographic that’s right in their wheelhouse.”

The band put out its first album in the early 1960s and produced many hits from there on, including “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the band’s legacy. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine nor David Marks.

“I think you’re going to hear some great music with Mike Love and his gang,” Hart said. “They’ve gotten great reviews around the country from the last couple years they’ve been touring pre-COVID. They were just jamming it out everywhere they went, every festival they’d go to and whenever they’d play. People were loving the show and I don’t expect anything less out of them.”

Alabama Threatre notes that one download from Mike Love’s new album, “12 Sides of Summer,” is included with every ticket purchased for this show. Tickets start at $64 and can be purchased at mpv.tickets.com.