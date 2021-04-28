Coroner identifies body of swimmer that went missing in Horry County river

The body of a swimmer who went missing in the Horry County section of the Lumber River has been identified.

The Horry County Coroner identified the body as that of 18-year-old Tyshawn Page of Mullins. The coroner’s office ruled the case an accidental drowning, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources deployed its dive team near the Ricefield Cove Landing in Nichols. Page’s body was recovered about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from DNR.

According to the news release, witnesses saw a young man jump from the boat ramp dock into the river. The witnesses said they did not see him resurface.

DNR’s law enforcement division responded to the incident about 3:30 p.m. and recovered Page’s body around seven hours later.

“As always in these tragic situations, our hearts go out to the friends and family of this young man, and we are proud of our officers’ work in going the extra mile to help bring closure to a grieving family,” DNR Dive Team Supervisor Sgt. Dwayne Rogers said in the news release.