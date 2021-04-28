Local

Coroner identifies body of swimmer that went missing in Horry County river

The body of a swimmer who went missing in the Horry County section of the Lumber River has been identified.

The Horry County Coroner identified the body as that of 18-year-old Tyshawn Page of Mullins. The coroner’s office ruled the case an accidental drowning, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources deployed its dive team near the Ricefield Cove Landing in Nichols. Page’s body was recovered about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from DNR.

According to the news release, witnesses saw a young man jump from the boat ramp dock into the river. The witnesses said they did not see him resurface.

DNR’s law enforcement division responded to the incident about 3:30 p.m. and recovered Page’s body around seven hours later.

“As always in these tragic situations, our hearts go out to the friends and family of this young man, and we are proud of our officers’ work in going the extra mile to help bring closure to a grieving family,” DNR Dive Team Supervisor Sgt. Dwayne Rogers said in the news release.

Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
