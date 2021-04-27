Do you miss Burro Loco’s Cinco de Mayo bash? Another restaurant to hold all-day fiesta

When Burro Loco closed in January 2018, it brought to an end Cinco de Mayo Burrofest, one of the biggest parties in Myrtle Beach over several years.

It was big enough in 2011 for organizers and attendees to unsuccessfully attempt to set a Guinness Book of World Records mark the most people applying sunscreen in one location.

Another restaurant is picking up where Burro Loco left off this year.

Sol y Luna Latin Cantina in Carolina Forest will be hosting an indoor and outdoor Cinco De Mayo Fiesta, though the celebration will come a few days early.

The restaurant has an all-day event sponsored by State Farm insurance with live entertainment from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday. It will feature the Carolina Social Bar mobile bar, face painting, balloon making, and food and drink specials.

The headlining band is “No Limit” and some of the other musical acts will feature Latin music. The food will be prepared by Sol y Luna’s chef from Honduras.

Six televisions inside and outside will be on and showing the Kentucky Derby and other sporting events.

A tent with tables and chairs will be set up in front of Sol y Luna in the Village Center parking lot off River Oaks Drive for the parking lot party, and additional parking has been arranged with surrounding businesses.

“It’s really a family event. We’re hoping young and old, families, everyone comes out and has a great day,” said Nick Vaugh, a Sol y Luna owner. “We’re hoping we kick off the first year and it does well and it’s something we can turn into an annual event.”

Vaugh said the restaurant owners opted to have the fiesta on Saturday rather than May 5 because they wanted an all-day event and thought a weekend day would be better than a weekday.

“We wanted to make sure it was a day that folks could enjoy and could spend time and ensure everyone is able to attend, that’s why we chose Saturday,” Vaugh said. “We thought we could have a bigger day, a longer day on a weekend. Going forward I think we’ll keep it on a weekend. But never say never. You never know.”